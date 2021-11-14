Lemont Furnace
Robert E. Paull, 76, of Lemont Furnace, passed away Thursday, November 11, 2021, in his home, with his loving family by his side. He was born October 29, 1945, in Coolspring, a son of the late Woodrow Paull and Grace Luckey Fecek.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Zackery Robert Nelson.
Surviving are his wife, Donna Jean Raymond Paull; daughter, Tricia Nelson and her husband, Daniel of Uniontown; and grandson, Eric Joshua Nelson of Chalk Hill.
He was a United States Army veteran having served in the Vietnam era. He retired from O.C. Cluss Lumber.
All services are private for the family and under the direction of the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood.
