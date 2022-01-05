Robert E. Whoolery

Uniontown
Robert E. "Bob" Whoolery, 86, of Uniontown, died on Saturday, January 1, 2022, at the Uniontown Hospital.
He was born August 24, 1935, in Fairchance.
Preceding him in death, were his parents, Mack S. Whoolery and Edna E. Swaney Whoolery; his first wife, Virginia G. Whoolery in 1997; his son, Mark E. Whoolery in 2000; and siblings, Jean Fowler, Shirley Tringes, Dorothy Heintzelman, Kenneth "Tot" Whoolery, Clyde Whoolery and Larry Whoolery.
Surviving are his children, Richard Whoolery, Smithfield, Robert and Micaela Whoolery, Nashville, North Carolina, and Tammie Whoolery, Smithfield; grandchildren, Misty and Cary Allen and Kristeen Gratchic; great-grandchildren, Lexus, Jacob, Tylar, Mark, Tanner and Mason; and his brothers, Bruce and Rose Whoolery, and Jim Whoolery; and many nieces and nephews.
Bob was a retired coal miner, and was a member of UMWA Local 1248 for many years, also serving as Secretary of the Local.
After retirement, Bob was employed with the Uniontown Firemen's Ambulance Transport Service. He was also a member of many local social clubs.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 3 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, and from 9 to 10 a.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022. The Funeral Service will begin at 10 a.m.
Interment will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Robert Whoolery Memorial Fund, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance.
