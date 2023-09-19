Niles
Robert Earl Davis, 60, of Niles, Ohio passed away Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Cortland Health Care Center.
He was born August 31, 1963, in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Leroy Davis and Iva Ginger Lutz.
Robert retired as a security guard at OSS Security and St. Moritz Security. He enjoyed watching football and was an avid Steelers and Penn State fan and WWE. Robert loved watching the following TV shows such as, Price Is Right, Law and Order, Reba, NCIS, and Mike and Molly and occasionally liked fishing.
He is survived by his longtime companion, Sharon "Sue" Henry; sons, Anthony (Tana) Davis of Niles and Kristopher Tisdale of Niles; sisters, Edna (Joe) Culver of Niles, and Vikie Wagner of Warren, Ohio; brother, Bill (Shelly) Fuller of Newton Falls, Ohio; and granddaughter, Sophia Clendenin of Niles, Ohio.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Guy Davis.
Friends may call from 10 to 12 p.m. on Friday, September 22, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.
Services will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, September 22, 2023, at the CARL W. HALL FUNERAL HOME.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.
