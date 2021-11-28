Fairchance
Robert Edward Grimplin, 75, of Fairchance, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, November 24, 2021, in his home.
He was born May 28, 1946, in Charleroi.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Andrew Grimplin Sr. and Agnes Mattay Grimplin.
Surviving are his wife, Lu-Ann Grimplin; daughter, Sara Grimplin and friend Laura; brothers, Andrew Grimplin Jr. and wife Elaine, and John Grimplin and wife Mary Ann; sister, Frances "Tiny" Shank and friend Bill Smith; and several nieces and nephews.
Robert was a Vietnam War veteran serving in the U.S. Army. He was the service officer of the Faith-Gray-McArdle Veterans of Foreign Wars Post in Masontown.
The family will greet friends and family from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 30, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. funeral service Wednesday, December 1, with Pastor Vince Cable officiating, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance.
Interment will follow in Smithfield-Fairchance American Legion Post 278 Veterans Cemetery at Maple Grove Cemetery in Fairchance, with military rites being accorded by Masontown Veterans Honor Guard.
