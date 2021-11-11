Smock
Robert Edward Lee Sr., 71, of Smock, was called home to be with his Lord Saturday, October 30, 2021. He was born September 16, 1950, in Smock.
Robert, affectionately known as Bobby, had strong Christian values. He was baptized at a young age and was a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church of Smock. As a teenager, Bobby was a member of the junior and senior choirs. In recent years, he was ordained as a deacon of the church. This was a role that he took seriously and was very proud to take on. Bobby loved his Lord and was always willing to do whatever was needed to keep the church moving forward. Bobby followed in the footsteps of his parents, who were dedicated members of the church. His father, Kenneth Sr., was superintendent of the Sunday school for over 50 years and a church deacon, and his mother, Lillian, was the church pianist, an officer of the Missionary Society, a member of the Women's Choir, and Mother of the Church.
Bobby was a gentle and kind man, who was always there for anyone who needed help. He had an easygoing nature and a wonderful sense of humor. Bobby was the person to call if you needed anything repaired, whether it was car repairs or home repairs, Bobby was always willing to lend a hand. He was a true and loyal friend to many. The family would often joke with him and call him the unofficial "Mayor of Smock" because he was so well known and loved.
Bobby was a classic car enthusiast. His '56 Chevy was his pride and joy. He enjoyed tinkering with it and attending classic car shows.
Bobby graduated from Uniontown Senior High School in 1968. He was a very hard-working man and worked at Robena Coal Mines for over 20 years. This was a very dangerous job, but he did it to support the family that he loved. He retired from UPS after over 25 years of loyal service. After his retirement, he took a part-time job working as a driver for Perryopolis Auto Auction because he loved to stay active and interact with others.
God blessed Bobby and allowed him to find love again with his wife, Betty. Although they were married for only one month before Bobby passed away, Betty brought joy into Bobby's life.
Bobby was predeceased by his parents, Kenneth Lee Sr., and Lillian Lee; his first wife, Sharon; his son, Michael; and his brothers, Kenneth Lee Jr. and William Cole Sr.
Left to cherish his memory are his two sons, Robert Lee Jr. (Ellen) and Cecil Lee; four grandchildren, Nicole Cicconi (Justin), Brendan Lee (Nicole), Jennifer Lee and Samantha Lee; his great-granddaughter, Kameryn Lee; four sisters, Dolores Snipes (Johnnie), Evelyn Lee (Gary), Mabel Lee (Michael) and Sandra Thompson (Bruce); sister-in-law, Betty Lee; nephews and one niece; and a host of extended family in the community, relatives, and friends.
Professional services are entrusted to LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown, where friends will be received from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. funeral service Friday, November 12. Interment will immediately follow at LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks are required to be worn to attend.
To submit cards and floral tributes, visit www.lantzfh.com.
