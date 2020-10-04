Uniontown
Robert Edward Snyder, 70, of Uniontown, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va. He was born March 21, 1950, in Uniontown.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Charles Edward Snyder Sr. and Mary Virginia Walters Snyder; two brothers, Charles E. "Skip" Snyder Jr., and Wayne R. Snyder and his wife, Lynn.
Robert graduated from Uniontown High School Class of 1968 and was employed by Verizon for more than 38 years. He loved fishing, golf and attending his grandchildren's games and family gatherings. Robert was a member and trustee of Uniontown Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks 370 for many years.
Surviving are his loving wife of 30 years, Veronica M. Collins Snyder; sons Robert "Bobby" Snyder (Tracie) of Uniontown and Charles Snyder (Michelle) of Smithfield; two grandchildren, Brooke and Garrett; brother David Snyder, and sister Marilyn Fitzsimmons (James), both of Uniontown; sisters-in-law Joyce Snyder of Uniontown, Renee Holland (Kevin) of Texas, Jackie Collins (Paulette) of Ohio, Gigi Allison of Uniontown; and brother-in-law Kevin Collins of Washington.
Following Robert's wishes, funeral services were private under the direction of the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.