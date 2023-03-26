Uniontown
Robert “Bob” Elliot Balestier, 88, of Uniontown, passed away Wednesday, February 22, 2023, in Uniontown Hospital, after a brief illness.
Bob was born January 5, 1935, in the Bronx, N.Y.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elliot and Mabel Fleming Balestier; his siblings, Lois Balestier Cuffe and Jackson Balestier; and his daughter, Alicia Balestier DeNooyer.
Bob is survived by five children and their families: Suzanne Balestier Kaselow, husband Fred Kaselow, and Jocelyn, Will and Camille; Tom Balestier; Lorraine Balestier Hurley, husband Peter Hurley, and Ben, Naomi and Heather; his grandson, Dylan DeNooyer; Danielle Balestier Staunton, husband Kevin Staunton, and Harper and Cale; and Courtney Balestier.
He grew up in Hackensack, N.J., and was a graduate of Lehigh University.
He had a long and varied career, working in marketing and running several small businesses.
Bob lived all over the country, with stops in New York, Connecticut, California, West Virginia, New Mexico and Colorado. While living in Uniontown, he helped care for his youngest daughter’s maternal grandmother, Mary Hidock, in her later years.
Bob was a voracious reader and especially loved The Chronicles of Narnia series by C.S. Lewis. He was a lifelong fan of the New York Yankees. Meeting Joe DiMaggio was one of the high points of his life. He was also quite the conversationalist, regaling friends new and old with his favorite stories. Bob fell in love with big band music when he was young and always appreciated a good brass section. Chuck Mangione could often be heard on his turntable.
Friends and family were received from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 23, in Vander Plaat Colonial Home in Fair Lawn, N.J.
A burial service was held at 11 a.m. Friday morning, March 24, in Brookside Cemetery in Englewood, N.J.
In accordance with his wishes, Bob’s ashes will be interred alongside his parents.
The family also thanks TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 71 Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401, for their assistance and care.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in Bob’s honor, to the Uniontown Public Library, of which he was an active and enthusiastic patron.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.terravecchiahakyfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.