Uniontown
Robert Ernest Angelo, Jr., 64, of Uniontown, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 11, 2022, at the Uniontown Hospital.
He was born May 21, 1957, in Uniontown.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Robert Ernest Angelo, Sr., and Virginia Tate Angelo Ferrari; his step-father, Jim Ferrari; and a sister, Jamie Lynn Ferrari.
Surviving are his four children, Robert Ernest Angelo, III. and wife Amanda, Lane Kramer, Jessica Mejia and Christa Marie Angelo; nine grandchildren; siblings, Debbie Angelo, Stephanie Angelo, Gary Angelo and Larry Angelo and wife Joyce; 11 nieces and nephews; 14 great-nieces and nephews; step-sisters, Brenda Ferrari and Cindy Marshall; and aunts and uncles, Ernie Smith, Madonna Bartko, Dorothy Leadbeater, Berry Felton and Ann and Sonny Kendro.
He was a graduate of Fairchance-Georges High School Class of 1975.
He served in the U.S. Army for four years after high school, and then was employed with Westinghouse for many years until his retirement.
Bob loved the outdoors, grilling, and was an inventor and had patents on several projects.
A graveside service with military rites will be held at a later date in the Smithfield Fairchance American Legion Post 278 Veterans Cemetery, at Maple Grove, under the direction of the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, in Fairchance.
