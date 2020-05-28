Robert Eugene Lukehart

Fairchance
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother, dad, uncle, fiance and friend, Robert Eugene (Uncle Bob) Lukehart, Sunday, May 24, 2020, at the age of 39. He was born December 8, 1980.
Uncle Bob loved his family and his friends so much, which will leave him never forgotten. His spirit will live on through the soldiers he molded and the three daughters he created.
He enjoyed the outdoors and building things. Working in construction allowed him to do both. He was always up for a good time, which made him easy to be loved by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Lukehart; and brother Donald Gardner.
Surviving are his three daughters, Skyler, Bella and Stormi; his mother, Bonnie Lukehart; brother Donald's two daughters, nieces Nicole and Melanie; two sisters, Jamie Lukehart Seese and husband Richard Seese Jr. and their children, Tristian, Austin, Richard III and K'lynn, and Clarissa Angelo and her three children, Ryan, Bradley and Kirstian; and Uncle Bob's fiance, Elizabeth Romanowski.
Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 30, with a short time of remembrance in the WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance. Everyone please wear a bandanna in lieu of a mask.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Robert Lukehart Memorial Fund, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, PA 15436.
