Robert F. Danko

Masontown
Robert F. "Bobby" Danko was born December 19, 1931, in Uniontown, and passed away at home, with his loving wife by his side, on Thursday, April 14, 2022.
He is predeceased by his mother, Ethel Danko Sileo; his father, Jacob "Jack" Danko; and his stepfather, Joseph Sileo.
He is survived and sadly missed by his loving wife, Marsha Danko; two daughters, Deborah VanMeter and her husband Steve Gates, Kimberly Vicites Mathers and her husband Dave, along with his daughter Karley Doman; ex-son-in-law and dear friend, Vince Vicites; grandchildren, Christopher VanMeter and wife Jessica, their three sons, Cameron, Easton and Bryson, Ashley VanMeter Haywood and husband Matt their three children Bentley, Avery and Carter, Joseph Vicites and wife Ariel, and daughter Isla Jo, Nicholas Vicites and girlfriend Sandy Mitchell, Ryan VanMeter and girlfriend Kaitlyn Kotarsky. He also leaves special cousins, John and wife Ginny Danko, and Betty Marva.
Bob served in US Army with honorable discharge. He was a lifelong member of Masontown Volunteer Fire Department since 1962. Bob was a member of Masonic Lodge #459. He was a lifelong resident of Masontown.
Prior to becoming Fayette County Treasurer in 1990, he worked as a zoning officer, a Deputy Sheriff of Fayette County, where he worked with special friends: Lance Winterhalter, Larry Goldberg, Dave Malosky, and Ray Dunaway; and was also on the Board of Directors at the former Smithfield Bank. He retired as Fayette County Treasurer after serving 24 years.
He was a DJ for WCLG Morgantown, worked at US Steel, Filbert Machine Shop. He was a former bus driver, adored by all of the kids.
Bob was a private pilot since 1955, who once flew UNDER the Masontown Bridge. He raced a Chevelle at Motordrome Speedway, Morgantown Speedway, and received Rookie of the Year trophy in 1973. His car was Blue Star Special #13. He was a risk taker and lived life to the fullest.
His high school car was a 1933 Plymouth coupe with the rumble seat which he had for 68 years and from there he became a collector of several collectible antique, classic cars and motorcycles.
Once you met Bob, you were a dear friend for life. He made everyone feel like the most important person in the world. If you met him, you were Blessed to know him. He will be GREATLY missed by all.
The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the nurses, aids, and staff of Amedisys for all of their help and compassion. Also, thanks to special friends Gary and Tina Noska.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.