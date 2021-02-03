Mount Pleasant
Robert F. Humbertson, 85, of Mount Pleasant, died Monday, February 1, 2021, in the Hillside Estates Suites Personal Care Home.
He was born July 28, 1935, in Uniontown, a son of the late Clarence Humbertson, who died January 20, 1978, and the late Emma Inks Humbertson, who died October 14, 1996.
He attended the former North Union High School. He worked at the former Modulus Corporation in Mount Pleasant where he was employed for 19 years. He was a member of the Paradise United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his daughter, Sherry Humbertson Herron and her husband Michael E. Herron of Inver Grove Heights, Minn.; and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Sally Maxine Daniels Humbertson, who passed away in 2017; sister, Betty Harvey of Grindstone; brother, Clarence Humbertson Jr. and his wife Eula of Uniontown and brother, Ray Humbertson and his wife Betty of Adah.
As per the wishes of Robert, there will be no visitation or services and interment will be private.
All arrangements are under the direction of the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 406 E. Washington Street, Mount Pleasant. To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com
