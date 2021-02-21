formerly of Footedale
Robert F. Marshall, 85, of Boynton Beach, Fla., passed away peacefully Friday, February 5, 2021. Bob was born May 2, 1935, in Footedale.
Bob will truly be missed by his loving wife of 61 years, Frannie (Radovich); and children Cyndi Marshall (Andy Bacha) and Mike (Mary); grandchildren Mikey (Angel) and Cassie (Aaron Brown); and great-grandson Michael Robert Marshall Jr. Also surviving Bob are his brother, Frank (Irene); and sisters Maxine (Harry Berdar) and Justine Conwell; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Helen Marshall; sister Margaret; and brother Jerome.
Bob honorably used his expertise as an artillery mechanic with the U.S. Army (Korea) from 1958 to 1960. He then continued his career with General Motors in Research and Engineering as an experimental engineer, retiring after 30 years.
The Committal Service with Military Honors will be at the South Florida National Cemetery, Lake Worth, Fla., at 2 p.m. Tuesday, February 23 (Lane #1).
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.scobeecombsbowdenfuneralhome.com.
