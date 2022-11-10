Uniontown
Robert F. Rafter, 78, of Uniontown, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022, in Sanko Personal Care Home in Claysville.
He was born in Smock, on November 6, 1943. He is the son of the late Patrick and Emma Rafter.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by four brothers: James, John, PJ and Richard; and two sisters, Bernadette and Agnes.
He is survived by four sisters: Betty, Katie, Emma and Frances; and one brother, Edward.
Robert was a U.S. Army Veteran. He also retired from Dilworth Coal Mine, and was a graduate of the Uniontown High School, class of 1961.
At Robert's request, there will be no visitation. Everyone will meet at St. Josephs Roman Catholic Church at 10 a.m. on Thursday, November 10, 2022, where a Funeral Mass will take place. Interment will follow in Mt. Macrina Cemetery.
All arrangements are under the direction by the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood.
