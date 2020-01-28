Brownfield
Robert F. Yanik Sr., 84, of Brownfield, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020. He was born February 7, 1935, in Brownfield, a son of the late Cyril Frank Yanik and Mary Sophia Ovsak Yanik.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by the love of his life, Janet L. "Jay" Yanik; an infant daughter, Roxanne Yanik; an infant granddaughter, Jalisa Yanik; brothers and sisters Adam "Tony" Yanik, John "Chub" Yanik, Helen Ducey, William "Nubbins" Yanik, Mary Janosick, Margaret "Peg" Pavlak and Edward C. "Ed" Yanik.
He is survived by his children, Patricia L. "Patty/Trish" Yanik and Darryl, Robert F. "Bob" Yanik Jr. and Jamie, James A. "Jim" Yanik and Judy, Joseph R. "Joe" Yanik and Charlene; grandchildren James "Jimmy" Yanik, Jaynel Yanik and Malachi, Ryan Yanik and Haley, Gulianna Dunn, Marc Dunn; great-grandson Elijah Mitchell; nieces and nephews; best friend Ed Nicklow; and faithful little girl Tosha.
Bob was a member of St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church and was a retired coal miner by trade, but his love was being a farmer, raising cattle. He enjoyed sharing this with his family. He looked forward to his long rides never knowing where they were going, they just ended up somewhere.
He served in the Air Force and was always talking about the places he had been and teaching the family languages he had learned. He was a life member at Hutchinson Sportsman Club and the Amvets Post 103 Hopwood.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, January 28, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, January 29, and until 9:30 a.m. Thursday, January 30, when a blessing service will be held, in THE DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery. A Parish Wake Service will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, led by the Lazarus Ministry.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com.
