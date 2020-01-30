Brownfield
Robert F. Yanik Sr., 84, of Brownfield, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020.
Friends were received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, January 28, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, January 29. Visitation continues until 9:30 a.m. Thursday, January 30, when a blessing service will be held, in THE DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery. A Parish Wake Service was held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, led by the Lazarus Ministry.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com.
