Robert Francis Diehl, 91, of Farmington, passed away in his sleep Tuesday, April 14, 2020. He was born June 15, 1928, the elder son of the late Norman and Adeline Byers Diehl. He built the family home and resided his entire life in his beloved mountains of Farmington.
Robert was a 1946 graduate of Uniontown Area High School, where he was a member of the track and football teams. He attended Waynesburg College and graduated from California University of Pennsylvania with a Master’s degree in Industrial Arts. On March 8, 1948, he married his wife of 71 years, Charlotte Newcomer Diehl.
Robert worked 13 years as a home builder and finishing carpenter for the Darby Humbert Lumber Company of Fairchance. He then was employed until his retirement for the Uniontown Area School District, teaching at Lafayette, A J McMullen, and Uniontown Area Senior High School. For several years, he taught classes for special needs residents in Uniontown.
Robert was a charter member of the Wharton Furnace Union Chapel. After his marriage, he was a loyal member of the Uniontown Church of the Brethren, serving as a deacon for more than 65 years. He sang in his church choir for more than 50 years. Bob also was a member of his local church board, the district board and the Board of Camp Harmony in Hooversville. He was a man of deep Christian convictions, who strove to model his life after Jesus.
As a youth, Robert was a Boy Scout. Later in life, he was scout master of the Uniontown Church of the Brethren Troop 612. Bob loved to hunt, fish and enjoy nature.
Robert loved to sing and for many years sang in the Uniontown Barbershop Group and the Uniontown Community Concert Choir.
He and his wife, Charlotte, loved to travel in their motor home. He traveled to all 50 states, Mexico, and to all 10 Canadian provinces. They traveled abroad to New Zealand, Australia, the Fiji Islands, Europe, and they cruised the Mediterranean to tour the Holy Land.
He was predeceased by his wife, Charlotte Newcomer Diehl, who passed away in November of 2019.
He is survived by his three daughters, Ruth Machtley of Tucson, Ariz., Dr. Carol Diehl of Fairbanks, Alaska, and Nancy Hartley (Ryan) of Waynesburg. He is also survived by his loving brother, Richard Diehl (Connie) of Uniontown; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a niece and nephew.
The family extends heartfelt thanks to his three caregivers, Ethel Morrison. Danielle Beall and Angela Bricker, for their constant and loving care.
Unfortunately, services for Robert will be private due to coronavirus restrictions. Arrangements are under the direction of DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood. The family plans to hold a memorial service for him at a later date to be announced.
In lieu of floral tributes, the family suggests memorial gifts to the Uniontown Church of the Brethren, 20 Robinson Street, Uniontown, PA 15401.
