Masontown
Robert Francis "Hubba" Hlebinsky, 78, of Masontown, passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022 at WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital, Uniontown.
He was born in Masontown, on November 15, 1943, the son of the late George and Anna Patrick Hlebinsky.
Hubba graduated with the first class of Albert Gallatin High School in 1961. He joined the US Marine Corps and proudly served from 1962 to 1966.
Before retiring, he was employed as a construction worker at Dick Corporation. He was a member of the Masontown Volunteer Fire Department for 51 years, Masontown Fish & Game Club and the American Legion.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers: John, George and Tommy Hlebinsky; and his sister, Anna Mae Cerullo.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 45 years, Deborah Russo Hlebinsky, of Masontown; daughter Kelly Ann Hawking and husband Conor, and granddaughter, Sophia of Bradenton, Fla.; sister, Sandra Garcher and husband Bill, of Winnsboro, South Carolina; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ronald and Betty Russo, of Carmichaels; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 12 until 3 p.m. on Friday, June 24, 2022, when Prayers of Transfer will be said, followed by a Service in the Chapel at St. Mary's Cemetery, with Father Marlon Pates as Celebrant.
Interment at St. Mary's Cemetery, Leckrone. Full Military Rites will be accorded at the cemetery by the American Legion Post 423 and VFW Post 4584.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.