Uniontown
Robert Francis Patterson, 99, formerly of Uniontown, currently residing in North Fort Myers, Fla., passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Arden Courts, Monroeville. He was born March 11, 1922, in Uniontown, a son of Oliver Q. Patterson and Frances Jane Price Patterson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores Giesman Patterson; siblings Ruth Dice, Calvin Patterson, Betty Patterson Donahue.
He worked for the federal government with the CIA having been headquartered in Greece and the Philipines, retiring in Florida. He was a member of the Kingdom Hall, North Fort Myers.
Bob is survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Bob's family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until noon, the hour of his funeral service, Saturday, June 12, in GOLDSBORO-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 21 E. Church Street, Fairchance, PA 15436. Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Fairchance.
Condolences are welcome at goldsboro-fabry.com.
