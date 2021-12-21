Robert G. Bellis

Adah
Robert G. "Pap" Bellis, 85, of Adah, passed away Friday, December 17, 2021, at his residence.
He was born January 5, 1936, in Uniontown, the son of Joseph K. and Violet Ansel Bellis.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Charles Bellis, Joseph K. Bellis, Jr., Curtis Bellis, and William Bellis; sisters, Arlene Morris, Joyce Zalar, and Marie Zaby.
Bob was known throughout the area as the zucchini bread man
Surviving are siblings, Jim Bellis, Betty Miller, and Jeannie Dusenberry; many loving step-children; and step-grandchildren; and special friend, Martha Lambert.
Robert's family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, when a funeral service will be held at the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic. Interment is private.
Online condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
