Lemont Furnace
Robert G. Butler, 83, of Lemont Furnace, passed away Saturday, January 8, 2022, at home.
He was born November 5, 1938, in Mt. Braddock. He is the son of the late William Harvey Butler and Violet Mae Foley Butler.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Zona Varndell Butler, whom passed away September 10, 2021; and a brother, William Butler.
He is survived by his children, Neal R. Butler (Rebecca), of Wilmore, Ky., Douglas W. Butler (Beverley), of Dawson, and Daniel J. Butler (Tammy), of Leesburg, Ohio; five grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren; and brothers and sisters, James Butler, Faye Landman, Patty Downs, Nancy Crossland, and Delores Crayton.
He was affiliated with the Christian Layman's group. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, and retired from Texas Eastern Pipeline as an equipment operator.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, HOPWOOD, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, and from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., the hour of the service, on Thursday, January 13, 2022, with Pastor Gary Coldren Officiating. Interment will take place in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery.
