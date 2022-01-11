Lemont Furnace
Robert G. Butler, 83, of Lemont Furnace, passed away Saturday, January 8, 2022, at home.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, HOPWOOD, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, and from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., the hour of the service, on Thursday, January 13, 2022, with Pastor Gary Coldren Officiating. Interment will take place in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery.
