Uniontown
Robert G. Cerjanec, 74, of Uniontown, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.
He was born April 11, 1948, in Franklin Township, Greene County, a son of George and Mary Cerjanec.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Golden.
He graduated from Carmichaels High School and Penn State University with a degree in mining engineering.
He was employed by Duquesne Light Company as a mining engineer for a number of years and left there to become a mine superintendent in Northern Pennsylvania.
He served on Uniontown City Council as director of accounts and finance and filled in as acting mayor when needed. He was the owner of Cerjanec Easy Street Market. He was a past exalted ruler and a lifetime member of the Uniontown Elks and a member of the Knights of Columbus. Bob loved his dogs and was director of Fayette County SPCA until he was hospitalized in 2014. He rescued many animals.
He is survived by his wife, Dawna Martin Cerjanec; his sister, Elizabeth (James) Bandish; his uncle, John Stulac of Canada; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A blessing service was held Friday, August 19, with Father Anthony Cortado as officiant, in the DeGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME and CREMATORY, Dolfi Chapel, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, Stacey A. Dolfi, funeral director. Interment followed in Mount Saint Macrina Cemetery.
