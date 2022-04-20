Uniontown
Robert G. Jones, 71, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Friday, April 15, 2022, in his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Friends were received from 2 to 4 and 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 19. Visitation continues from 10 until the 11 a.m. funeral service Wednesday, April 20, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, with the Rev. Father Vasyl Symyon officiating.
Interment will follow at St. John Byzantine Cemetery, Hopwood.
