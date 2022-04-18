Uniontown
Robert G. Jones, 71, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Friday, April 15, 2022, in his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born September 7, 1950, in Uniontown.
His mother, Mary Rusnock Jones, preceded him in death; as well as his sister, Mary Schiffbauer.
Bob was the owner and operator of the Whistle Stop Bar and Restaurant, Connellsville, for 21 years. He was a social member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 21, Connellsville, and the Connellsville Polish Club.
Surviving are his loving wife of 50 years, Toni Capanna Jones; their daughter, Jennifer Hartle and husband Jay of Beaver Falls; grandson, Tyler Jones and fiancee Nicole, and son Landyn, all of Beaver Falls; and several special brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, and their families. He also leaves behind his beloved dog, Bella.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. funeral service Wednesday, April 20, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, with the Rev. Father Vasyl Symyon officiating.
Interment will follow at St. John Byzantine Cemetery, Hopwood.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
