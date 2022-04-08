Carmichaels
Robert G. Phillips Sr., 82, of Carmichaels, passed away, unexpectedly, Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in his home. He was born November 4, 1939, in Cumberland Township, Greene County, a son of the late Robert J. and Rosa M. Fox Phillips.
Mr. Phillips was a 1957 graduate of Cumberland Township High School and resided in Cumberland Township all of his life. He served in the U.S. Army Reserve and worked at the Robena Mine. Mr. Phillips later worked at the Maple Creek Mine for 20 years as a maintenance foreman and retired from the Cumberland Mine.
He was a Presbyterian and a member of United Mine Workers of America Local 6321, Cumberland American Legion Post 400 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3419.
Mr. Phillips enjoyed playing men's fast-pitch softball for 25 years in the tri-state area. He was a gentleman farmer and liked to hunt and fish.
On November 21, 1959, he married Patricia A. Workman, who died September 26, 2010.
Surviving are two daughters, Pamela S. Judy (Robert) of Carmichaels and Kimberly A. Jones (Kenneth Jr.) of Wind Ridge; five grandchildren, Kristin N. Judy, Phillip M. Judy, Kenneth "D. J." Jones, Kaitlyn A. Jones and Logan J. Phillips; four great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Phillips, Kinsley Phillips, Kase Judy and Alaina Butorac; two sisters, Charlotte Makel and Bertha Pearl Ludrosky, both of Rices Landing; a sister-in-law, Penny Phillips of Virginia; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased are a son, Robert G. "Bobby" Phillips Jr.; a brother, Richard "Dick" Phillips; a sister and brother-in-law, Hazel and Junior Garrison, and two additional brothers-in-law, Butch Ludrosky and Duane Makel.
Family and friends are welcome from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 9, and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 10, in the YOSKOVICH FUNERAL HOME (724-966-5500), Martin J. Yoskovich, funeral director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels, where the funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 11, with the Rev. Donald Wilson officiating. Interment will follow at Muddy Creek Cemetery, Jefferson Township.
For additional information and to sign the guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
