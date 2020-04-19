McClellandtown
Robert G. "Stilts" Stilwell, 79, of McClellandtown, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 in his home.
He was born on February 25, 1941, in McClellandtown, a son of the late Harry and Anna Vavrek Stilwell.
He was preceded in death by a step-daughter, Renee'.
Robert was a member of The New Salem Presbyterian Church.
He was a veteran of The Vietnam War, serving with The United States Army as a corporal.
He was a carpenter by trade.
Robert is survived by his wife, Lorraine D. (Kipila) Stilwell; step-daughter Jeannine; and sister Simone Hartwick
Due to the circumstances in our country with the COVID-19 virus, visitation and funeral services are private for the immediate family only. Burial will take place in LaFayette Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of THE DEARTH FUNERAL HOME of New Salem.
The Family has asked that donations be made in Robert's memory to: Disabled American Veterans, PO Box 14301 Cincinnati, OH 45250-9900.
