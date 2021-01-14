Fayette City
Robert Gordon Cotugno, of Fayette City, passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021. Born in Philadelphia, he was a son of Charles Sr. and Carole Gordon Young.
In addition to his parents, Bob is survived by his fiancee, Annette Warner and her two sons, Ryan and Chris; daughter Carole Ann; five grandchildren; brothers Charles D. Cotugno Jr. and family, and Christopher Cotugno and family; special dog companion, "his buddy" Cooper.
Bob worked as a manager at Lowes in Belle Vernon. He loved to golf, garden, ride bikes and take vacations in Hilton Head, S.C. He will be sorely missed by his loving family and coworkers.
Services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the WILLIAM H. CRAIG FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3000 Versailles Avenue, McKeesport, PA 15132.
Condolences may be made at www.whcraigfuneralhome.com.
