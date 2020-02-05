Dilliner
Robert H. Beatty Sr., 89, of Stewartstown, W.Va., and longtime resident of Dilliner, passed away peacefully Monday, February 3, 2020, at his daughter's home, with his loving family at his side. Robert, fondly known by his extended family as "Uncle Bob," was born May 15, 1930, on Mabel Hill in Dilliner, Greene County. He was one of five sons of the late Charles Edward and Mary Ellen Smitley Beatty.
He attended Mapletown High School and was later drafted into the United States Army, where he served in Germany during the Korean War. In 1954, he married his loving wife of 63 years, the late Norma Jean Greenwood Beatty, and settled in Cleveland, Ohio. During his time in Ohio, he was employed at the Park Drop Forge Company. However, in his heart, he knew his true home was in Greene County. Following nine long years in Cleveland, he courageously moved his young family back to Dilliner to be close to his siblings and to pursue an underground coal mining career.
During his mining years, he was employed at the United States Steel Corporation's Robena Mine, Colvin Shaft, where he worked until the operation's closure. His quiet, modest and friendly personality endeared him to many friends at Robena. Over the years, the names of his mining friends became household words at home. In his later years, he enjoyed sharing stories about his mining buddies, whose names he rarely forgot, and their time underground. Following Robena's closure, he completed his mining career at the Cumberland mining operation in Greene County. He was a proud member of the United Mine Workers of American, Local Union 6321 and Local Union 2300.
His favorite recreational spot on Earth was the family camp at Big Bear Lake in Hazleton, W.Va. There, he and his wife entertained friends and family members every weekend from spring to fall for nearly four decades. He was also a rabid Pittsburgh Steelers football fan, with a particularly strong dislike for the Cleveland Browns, and he never missed a television broadcast. He was equally passionate about West Virginia University football, enjoying tailgating in the Blue Lot, attending Mountaineer home games, and in his later years delighted in watching his granddaughter cheer on the Mountaineers.
Surviving are his three children and their spouses, Terrie and Mike Cottrell of Stewartstown, Robert H. Jr. and Brenda S. Beatty, of Ocean View, Del., and Shelley and Dennis Johnson of Selbyville, Del.; six grandchildren, Brandon Beatty, Huston Johnson, Chase Johnson, Josh Cottrell, Joshua Neely and Hannah Neely; two great-grandchildren, Rhett Johnson and Haidyn Neely; and one brother, Joseph Beatty of Morgantown. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, who loved him dearly.
His wife of 63 years, Norma Jean Greenwood Beatty, passed away July 11, 2017. Also deceased are his sisters, Kate Brown, Dorothy Byrne, Valetta Brown, Betty Lynn and Leona David; and brothers James Beatty, Gene "Jiggs" Beatty, and one brother in infancy.
Friends will be received from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, February 6, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Friday, February 7, in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, with Pastor Nathan Goodwin officiating. Interment follows in Wolf's Cemetery, Dilliner, with Military Honors accorded at the graveside by Point Marion Pennsylvania Veterans Post.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Amedisys Hospice for its compassionate and loving care of their Pap.
