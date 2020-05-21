Chalk Hill
Robert H. Lowe, 81, of Chalk Hill, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Jefferson Hospital. He was born June 20, 1938, in Uniontown, a son of the late Charles Lowe and Betty Leonard Lowe and stepmother Dorothy Lowe.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Carol Desmond and her husband, Larry.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mary L. Shartzer Lowe; children Tina Marie Pavlik of Uniontown, stepchildren Douglas Dennis (Judy) of Imperial, Todd Dennis (Amy) of Newell, Robin D. Boob of Cresson. Also surviving are six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Robert was the former owner of Lowes Door Products in Uniontown.
All services are private for the family and under the direction of the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood.
