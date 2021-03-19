Farmington
Robert "Bob" Haase, 96 of Farmington, husband of Barbara Haase, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021. He was born November 6, 1924, in Struthers, Ohio, a son of the late Herman Haase and Florence Baker Haase.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Richard Haase, Walter Haase and Herman Haase.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Barbara Hager Haase; children, Cheryl Haase (Dan) Duncan of Dunbar, Debra Haase (Michael) Savage of Farmington, Todd Haase (Cheryl) of North Stonington, Connecticut; grandchildren, Timothy Haase (Felicia), Dana Ottoviani (Dominic), Mitchell Paul Savage (Annastaysia), Jane Kowalczyk (Jason), Chad Robert Savage, Miles Baker Savage (Brittney), Noah Haase, Raina Haase, Shane Haase, Ayva Haase; and one great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Haase.
He was a member of Farmington Bethel Church where he was Sunday school superintendent and a Sunday school teacher and church deacon. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving during World War II with the 82nd Airborne and Honor Guard. He was a member of the Mason's Lodge #228 Free & Accepted Masons. He retired from Verizon after 41 years of service and was a combination man in the mountain for 22 years. He was also a member of the Bell Pioneers. Bob enjoyed bowling, tennis, golf, but most of all, he loved spending time with his family.
Friends will be received to celebrate Bob's life in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of the service, Saturday March 20, with Pastor Steve Davis officiating the service. Interment will follow in Bethel Cemetery in Farmington where the AMVETS honor guard will perform a military service.
