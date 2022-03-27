Robert Hershberger Stein

Uniontown
Robert H. Stein, 98, of Uniontown, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022, in Beechwood Court in Uniontown. He was born December 16, 1923, in Philadelphia, a son of the late J. Paul and Naomi Stein.
On June 12, 1948, in Everett, he married E. Louise "Betty", his wife of 66 years, who preceded him in death February 18, 2015.
He is survived by a daughter, Martha "Marti" Sue and husband Rodney A. Clark of Everett; and son, Robert R. Stein and wife Sandra of Chalk Hill; four grandchildren, Elizabeth "Beth" Hess and husband Wayde of Everett, Wendy Evans and husband Curtis of Mooresville, N.C., Lauren Stein and husband Scott of Uniontown, Jared Stein and wife Whitney of Melbourne, Fla.; and five great-grandchildren, Ryan Hess of Everett, Rebecca Yost and husband Nathan of Mooresville, and Cameron, Spencer and Drew Evans of Mooresville; and sister-in-law, Marjorie Felton of Everett. Bob was eagerly looking forward to seeing his first great-great-grandchild due in June.
Bob resided in Uniontown for 86 years. He was an active member of the Uniontown Church of the Brethren and the Golden Circle Sunday School class.
He graduated from Uniontown High School in 1942 and Juniata College in 1950.
He worked for his grandfather (Roy A. Ritchey) at Fayette Farm Service from 1950-1956 and for Gallatin National Bank from 1958-1986, retiring as vice president and cashier after 28 years of service.
He was a charter member of the Fayette County Agricultural Improvement Assoiciation and served many years on the Fayette County Fair Board. His steadfast service there was very kindly acknowledged by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture and the Fair Board in 2019 when he was named Friend of the Fayette Fair. He was aslo a longtime member of the Uniontown Exchange Club and Isaac Walton League.
Bob led a full, long and fulfilling life. He loved being outdoors; he enjoyed mowing, gardening and spending endless hours clearing trails, cutting down dead trees and splitting wood at the cabin he and Betty owned in the mountains. You may recall seeing him chewing on a Marsh Wheeling cigar.
The family wishes to thank the friendly and compassionate staff at Beechwood Court for the outstanding care they provided for Bob in his final years. Special thanks to Amedysis Hospice for their wonderful care during his final months.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Uniontown Church of the Brethren, 20 Robinson Street, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 28, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME in Hopwood. Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., the time of service, Tuesday, March 29, in the Akers Funeral Home, Everett.
