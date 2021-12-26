Portage, Ind., formerly of Fairchance
Robert J. Campbell, 89, of Portage, Ind., formerly of Fairchance, passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021, in Valparaiso, Ind..
Born November 24, 1932, in Mt. Pleasant, son of the late Robert R. and Caroline Sinsely Campbell.
Father of Cindy (Dennis) Hornbeck, of Hopwood, Kimberly M. Corley, of Ohio, and Brian R. Campbell, of Pennsylvania; grandfather of Joshua J. and Jesse R. Hornbeck, Donnis McKee and her husband, Mark Corley Jr., and his wife, and Kevin Corley; great-grandfather of Savannah, Jordan, Phillip, Jeremiah, Hannah Grace, and Rennah Joy.
Bob served in the US Navy and Army, was a retired steel mill worker, a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church of Hobart, Ind., and the Senior Bonar Center of Portage, Ind., and a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Viewing will be on from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, at the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
Military honors will be accorded after the service. Interment will be in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at ww.ahkyfuneralhome.com
