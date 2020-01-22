Robert J. Catherine Krukowsky

Perryopolis
Robert J. Krukowsky, 86, died September 18, 2019, and Catherine Krukowsky, 78, died May 25, 2018, both of Perryopolis.
They are survived by daughter, Renee Hamilla of Perryopolis; son, Craig Krukowsky of Perryopolis; and grandchildren, Christopher Johnson and Aliyah Johnson. In addition to their children, Robert is survived by his sisters, Norma Lasko, Loretta Manack, and Priscilla Bird. Catherine is survived by her brother, George Kotlar.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, January 24 in St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church in Perryopolis with the Rev. Efren Ambre as celebrant. Entombments will take place at Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
Professional funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515.
