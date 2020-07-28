Robert J. Hollis

Collier
Robert J. “Tater” Hollis, 79, of Collier, Uniontown, died unexpectedly Saturday, July 25, 2020.
He was born June 20, 1941, in Uniontown.
Preceding him in death were his parents, John Hollis and Emily Clark Tate Hollis; his loving wife of 49 years, Shelvia Jean Hollis; and siblings Viola McDonough, Elmer Tate, Gerald Tate, Marge Victor, Loretta DeLorenzo, Clara Hanzes and Salina Brant.
Surviving are his four children, Lana Hollis of Masontown, Robert Hollis and wife Jackie of McClellandtown, Roberta Haines and husband Eddie of Collier, and Tara Moser and husband Robert of McClellandtown; nine grandchildren, Kara, Kayla, Little Bob, Liberty, Megan, Tyler, Alysha, Zach and Brock; five great-grandchildren, Addy, Dawson, Landry, Sylvia and Mileena; sisters Juanita Bartock, Linda Makepeace and Rose Barnhart; and loving nieces, nephews and friends.
He loved being with his grandchildren and family vacations.
Over the years, he was employed with Solomon and Teslovich Company and then with Tom Patterson Construction until his retirement.
Tater enjoyed stock car racing, coaching County League Softball and Youth League Baseball.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. funeral service Wednesday, July 29, with Pastor Ken Walls officiating.
Interment in Walnut Hill Cemetery, Georges Township.
