Robert J. Hustosky, 74, of Dunbar, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, in his home. He was born February 7, 1946, in Uniontown, a son of the late John S. and Mary Kaluba Hustosky.
He was a self-employed excavator owning Hustosky Excavating. He was a 1963 graduate of the former Dunbar Township High School.
Robert was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Juniata Sportsmen Club, the former St. Vincent DePaul Roman Catholic Church and a current member of St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon A. Dudek Hustosky; his children, Wayne Michael Lawrence and wife Gina of Dunbar, Matthew Thomas Richardson of Dunbar, Michelle Rae Heller and husband Glenn of Dunbar, and Amanda Tringhese and husband Mark of Dunbar; his grandchildren, Veronica Singer and husband Philip, Chase Richardson, Brandon Lawrence, Kaylie Lawrence, Joshua Heller, Taylor Richardson, Mark Tringhese; cousin Andrew Hustosky; one sister, Mary Ann Konior and husband Robert of Hastings; one brother, William Hustosky and wife Lucille of Dunbar; several nieces and nephews and their families; and his faithful companion, his pet dog, Sal.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, John E. Hustosky.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 16, in BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 111 E. Green Street, Connellsville, where a blessing service will be held at 9:15 a.m. Friday, July 17, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church, with the Rev. James Tringhese as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.
