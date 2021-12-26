Palmer (Adah)
Robert J. "BK the DJ" "Bobby" Kino, 68, of Palmer (Adah), passed away Thursday, December 23, 2021, in J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va. He was born May 3, 1953, in Uniontown, a son of Paul J. Kino Sr. and Anna Kintzinger Kino, both now deceased. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Paul J. Kino Jr.; and a sister, Marlene M. Kino.
Bobby was a life member and past president of the Adah Volunteer Fire Department, a member of the Messmore Rod and Gun Club, and a past member of St Albert's Roman Catholic Church, Palmer. Bobby was loved by many and will be missed by his own family and his adopted family at River Rats Marina, where he especially enjoyed his wings.
Having never been married, he is survived by two special nieces, who he helped raise as his own "daughters", Anita Kuznar and husband Michael and their daughter Gina, and Michelle "Mikie" Heiser and her fiance, Ron Condupa. Also surviving are his brother, John Kino Sr. and wife Stephanie of Rices Landing; sister-in-law, Nancy Kino of Masontown; nieces and nephews, Joseph Kino (Billie), Lea Bair (Wayne), Paul Kino III (Brandy), Richard Kino (Tricia), Tammi Blackburn (Jeff), John Kino Jr. (Melissa), Chuckie Heiser (Felisa); uncle, Joe Heiser; and many great-nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received in the H. DAVID MCELROY FUNERAL HOME, 803 Main Street, McClellandtown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, December 27. Additional visitation will be held until 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, December 28 when prayers will be said, followed by the Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Footedale Worship Site, with Fr. Marlon Pates as Celebrant.
The Adah Volunteer Fire Department will conduct services at 7 p.m. Monday. Interment will be held following funeral services at St. Mary's Cemetery, Leckrone.
