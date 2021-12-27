Palmer (Adah)
Robert J. "BK the DJ" "Bobby" Kino, 68, of Palmer (Adah), passed away Thursday, December 23, 2021, in J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.
Family and friends will be received in the H. DAVID MCELROY FUNERAL HOME, 803 Main Street, McClellandtown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, December 27. Additional visitation will be held until 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, December 28 when prayers will be said, followed by the Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Footedale Worship Site, with Fr. Marlon Pates as Celebrant.
The Adah Volunteer Fire Department will conduct services at 7 p.m. Monday. Interment will be held following funeral services at St. Mary's Cemetery, Leckrone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.