Connellsville.
Robert J. "Bob" Provance, 69 of Connellsville, passed away Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital, Uniontown, Pa.
He was born in Uniontown, on October 15, 1953, a son of the late Charles and Mildred Mitchell Provance.
Bob attended the ARC. He enjoyed watching the Pittsburg Pirates and the western "Gunsmoke" and drinking coffee on the porch while listening to music.
He was predeceased by his parents and brothers, Charles "Bill" Provance and Edward "Ed" Provance; sisters, Della "Tiny" Sponsel, Mary "Sis" Provance, Alice Skelton and Vicki Provance.
Surviving are his sister, Helen Kofman; several nieces and nephews and his Frisbee Family.
Family and friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, PA on Saturday, March 11, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. the hour of service in the Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Byers officiating.
Interment at Evergreen Memorial Park, Point Marion, PA.
