Robert J. Ricco

Brownsville
Robert J. "Rab" Ricco, 87, of Brownsville, passed away peacefully, after a lengthy illness, Thursday, May 13, 2021, in his home.
He was born February 10, 1934, in Brownsville, to the late Joseph and Elizabeth Stanza Ricco.
He was member of Frank Ricco Sons of Italy Lodge. Robert enjoyed gathering with his family and friends and was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan. He also enjoyed discussion about history with his grandson, Parker.
Robert is survived his by his wife of 63 years, Tresa Onofrey Ricco; three children, Kathleen Erjavec, Robert Ricco, Terri Trempus and husband Joseph; five grandchildren, Tara Halfhill and husband Shaun, Kari Mapstone, James Ferrari, Bethany Fraley and husband Scott, Parker Trempus; six great-grandchildren, Harper Fraley, Sophie Fraley, Hayden Halfhill, Craig, Kyra and Kala Mapstone.
Robert was the last member of his immediate family including, sister Marion Bane; brothers Frank, Joseph Jr., James, Louis, Anthony and Carmen Ricco.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 16, in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville. A blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 17, with the Rev. Fr. Timothy Kruthaupt officiating.
