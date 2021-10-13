York Run
Robert J. Sofcheck, 71, of York Run, passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021, in the Uniontown Hospital.
He was born November 1, 1949, in York Run.
He was predeceased by his parents, John Matthew Sofcheck and Sophie Tysko Sofcheck; and his brother-in-law, Jim Hart.
Surviving are his siblings, John Sofcheck, Dolores Switch and husband Gerald Switch, and Patricia Hart; many nieces and nephews; his best friend, Kimmie; and his loving dog, Jasper.
He was formerly employed for many years at the former Houze Glass Company in Point Marion.
His home church is SS. Cyril and Methodius Roman Catholic Church in Fairchance.
The family will greet friends and family from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 14, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. blessing service Friday, October 14, with the Reverend Douglas E. Dorula officating, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance.
Interment will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Fairchance.
