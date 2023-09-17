Brownsville
Dr. Robert J. Swinker, 98, of Brownsville, passed away Tuesday, September 12, 2023, in Lafayette Manor.
He was born August 13, 1925, in Dunbar, to the late James V. Swinker and Mary Jane Lynch Swinker.
Robert grew up in Point Marion and Deemston. He attended Centerville High School.
He served in the Naval Reserves during World War II and was stationed in the South Pacific. He was awarded the Naval Air Medal.
After the war, he attended California State College and Pennsylvania College of Optometry. He began an Optometry practice in Brownsville in 1951, which continues today under his daughter and granddaughter.
He was active in various community organizations such as the Jay-Cees and the Kiwanis, served on committees to attract industry to Brownsville and professional organizations such as the Fayette County Association for the Blind.
He was a member of the Historic Church of St. Peter in Brownsville and an avid golfer and sports enthusiast.
He was predeceased in death by his wife of 68 years, Margaret Majercik Swinker in 2018; and a son, Robert G. in 1992.
He is survived by five daughters: Marian L. Swinker, M.D. and husband Allen Schlobohm of Winterville, N.C.; Ann M. Swinker and husband Daniel Kniffen of Springs Mills; D. Jean Swinker of Belle Vernon; Margaret J. Swinker, O.D. and husband Jeff Strauch of Uniontown; Jane F. Ohi and husband Don Ohi of Morgantown, W.Va.
He is also survived by three grandchildren, Kent Strauch and wife Laura of Uniontown; Tayler Strauch Mazur and husband Elliott of Uniontown; and Nicholas Ohi of Houston, Texas.
The family would like to express its gratitude to Robert's aids: Norma Jean, Lynette, Tammy, Maise and Diane.
Friends and family will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, September 17, and until 9:30 a.m. Monday, September 18, when a prayer service will be held, in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville. A Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. in The Historic Church of St. Peter - Brownsville, with the Rev. Fr. Efren Ambre as celebrant. Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park, where full military honors will be accorded by The American Legion Posts #940, #838 and #275 and The United States Navy.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation, in Robert's name, to: The Historic Church of St. Peter, 118 Church Street, Brownsville, PA 15417; or to Fayette Friends of Animals, P.O. Box 1282. Uniontown, PA 15401.
