Perryopolis
Robert J. Wozniak, 86, of Perryopolis, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022, in his home, surrounded by his family. Born April 5, 1936, in North Belle Vernon, he was a son of the late Alex and Kathryn Tisot Wozniak.
A resident of Perryopolis for the past 50 years, Mr. Wozniak was a member of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Perryopolis.
Robert was retired from Mine Safety Appliances (MSA), where he worked as a mechanical engineer.
He enjoyed going to the Mon Vale Health Plex, biking, dancing, doing woodwork and gardening.
He is survived by children, Kim Smigiel and husband David of Mt. Lebanon, Jeff Wozniak and wife Lisa of Allison Park, Greg Wozniak and wife Barb of Lemont Furnace, Adrienne Briggs and husband Scott of Jefferson Hills; grandchildren, Alyssa and Nick Rubis, Stephanie Smigiel and fiance Andrew Maytag, Zachary Wozniak, Adam Briggs, Caileigh Briggs, Lauren Wozniak; and great-grandchildren, Everett and Levi Rubis.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Uhrin Wozniak; brother, Donald Wozniak; and sister, Gloria Hackenson.
Private funeral services and interment were held for the family.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515.
Condolences to the family accepted at www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.
