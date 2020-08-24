Mt. Pleasant
Robert J. Wurst, 79, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020, in Murrysville Rehab and Wellness Center.
He was born in Pittsburgh, December 1, 1940, a son of the late James McQuillan and Rita Walters Wurst. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his son, Duane Wurst.
Bob was a 1959 graduate of South High School, Pittsburgh. He then enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp and served during the Cuban Missile Crisis and the beginning of the Vietnam War.
Bob worked for Verizon as a cable splitter until his retirement. He was a member of St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church of Dunbar and the American Legion Post# 301 of Connellsville. Bob was an avid reader, enjoyed fly fishing, camping, dancing, music and gardening.
Left to cherish Bob's memory are his loving wife of 60 years, Rebecca Edeburn Wurst; granddaughter, Heather R. Wurst (Dexter Junk) of Everson; grandchildren, Mia Avery Junk and Aiden Dexter Junk; a brother, James P. Wurst; and a sister, Carol Schmidtt, both of Pittsburgh; and a special nephew, Kevin Edeburn and wife Shannon of McMurray.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where friends will be received Monday, August 24 from 1 until 3 p.m. followed by a Blessing Service at 3 p.m. with Father Paul Lisik officiating. Full military rites will be accorded by AMVETS Post #103 of Hopwood. Interment will be private.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
