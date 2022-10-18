Uniontown
Robert James Pletcher, 64, of Uniontown, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022 in his home.
Robert was born on September 12, 1958, the son of the late William E. and Ruth Elaine Morley Pletcher.
Robert is survived by his longtime, lifelong partner, Kathryn “Kitty” Kincheloe of Uniontown; brothers, William Pletcher and wife Diane of Hopwood, Jack Pletcher and wife Susan of Scottdale and Vincent Pletcher of Continental II; special niece, Diane Pletcher of Uniontown; nephews, William Pletcher Jr. and wife Jackie of Hopwood, Jeremiah Pletcher and wife Bambi of Vanderbilt, David Pletcher and wife Samantha of Vanderbilt, Greg Pletcher of Scottdale and Richard Pletcher and wife Jennifer of North Carolina; stepdaughter; Kelly Nixon and husband Bill of Uniontown; grandson, Quetien; and great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.
Arrangements are private and under the direction of the Degusipe Funeral Home and Crematory, Dolfi Chapel, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, Stacey A. Dolfi, FD. Interment is private.
The family would like to thank Fayette Homecare, Amedisys Hospice and the Simmons Agency.
