Republic
Robert James Tokar, of Republic, passed away Monday, January 4, 2021, in his home, surrounded by his family. He was born February 7, 1947, in Braddock, and was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Mae Tokar.
Bob was an avid Steelers fan. He loved walking, hiking and biking. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren in the outdoors walking through the woods.
Surviving are his loving partner of 17 years, Jewel Newhouse; sons Adam and Alec Tokar; stepchildren Brent Newhouse and Crystal (Braden) Ackerman; grandchildren Brooke, Izzy, Preston, Payton, Ashley, Adrianna, Zach and Brent Jr.; as well as his twin brother, Rich Tokar.
Due to the current pandemic, services will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date when mandates are lifted.
Arrangements are in the care of SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, Brownsville.
