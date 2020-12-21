Martin
Robert John Kraynak, 62, of Martin, passed away in his home, with his loving wife by his side Friday, December 18, 2020.
He was born September 6, 1958, in Uniontown.
Preceding him in death were his parents, John F. Kraynak Jr. and Ruth A. Selep Kraynak; brother John Kraynak and wife Joyce; infant sister Mary Ann Kraynak; nephews Mark and Francis Kraynak and Jeffie Blasinsky; and nieces Kelsey Blasinsky and Jennifer Salonick.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 20 years, Cheryl; stepchildren Faith and Herbie Lohr, Rhonda Corcoran and Jason Krepps; loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings Frank Kraynak, Joseph Kraynak and wife Linda, Rose Nemal and husband Sam, Ruth Bartos and husband Mike, Marilyn Mickey and husband Greg, and Betty Salonick; and many nieces and nephews.
Bob loved golfing, fishing and playing with the Vibrations Band.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 22, and until 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, December 23, when prayers of transfer will be said. The Funeral Mass follows at 10 a.m. in St. Therese de Lisieux Church, 61 Mill Street, Uniontown.
Private interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.
