Robert John Molek Jr., 59, of New Stanton, passed away unexpectedly on January 8, 2021.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Robert John Molek, Sr., and Irene F. Bozek.
He was a loving and compassionate father, husband, brother and friend to all he met.
Bob is survived by his wife, Jacqueline Morvetz Molek; and three children, Joshua, Elizabeth and Abigail Molek. Bob also leaves behind six siblings, Joanne Molek of New Salem, Janet (Joseph) Zwetolitz of Charlotte, N.C., John Molek of New Salem, Judy (John) Shull of Uniontown, Jeannine (Guy) DeCarlucci of Raleigh, N.C., Greg (Jill) Molek of Clayton, N.C., and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was a proud Penn Stater and graduated with a degree in electrical engineering, and would later go on to get his master's degree. Bob was a Senior Technical Support Engineer for Xylem (Sensus) in Uniontown for the past 29 years.
In his spare time, he enjoyed running on local trails, looking for 5K races to compete in, and dry red wine paired with Polka music and family. He will be greatly missed and remembered as a kind and gentle soul.
Friends will be recieved from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 12, in the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC. 101 S 4th St. Youngwood. A funeral mass will be held at 12 noon in Holy Cross Catholic Church, Youngwood, with Father William McGuirk officiating.
Due to the pandemic, a limited number of people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. Masks must be worn and social distance must be maintained. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for any contributions to go to his youngest daughter's 529 college educational fund.
