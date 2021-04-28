formerly of Uniontown
Robert Jones Jr. passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021. He was born April 4, 1940, in Uniontown, to Robert E. Jones and Dorothy Uphold Jones.
The first 16 years of his life were spent living in Leisenring #1. There were good times and afforded him the opportunity of learning how to get along with people regardless of ethnic, religion or color. He only learned to get along with how he was treated.
Robert moved to Uniontown at the age of 16 and graduated from Uniontown High School in 1958. He then attended West Virginia University for two years, then left for Ventura, Calif., where he lived and worked for nine months. Robert met a lot of people of different professions and worked (via Oxnard Teamsters Union) at a Pictsweet vegetable plant as a crane operator, and then as an employee at a cayenne pepper plant. In between jobs, he worked on farms and at gas stations. Life there was quite eventful, with both good and bad times.
Returning home, Robert looked for a job as a crane operator at the new Fruehauf Plant, but that was not to be as former Mayor Sembower and J.V. Crawford helped him get a job with ABC Credit Financial Co. Robert entered the service and spent time at Fort Knox and San Antonio and recovered an honorable discharge.
After six years of service, he returned to ABC Credit and worked in Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, Charleroi and Uniontown. He then went to First National Bank of Washington (thanks to W.D. Griffith) and managed the Uniontown branch for nine years and was told of a PNC branch opening at an office in Uniontown.
With help from Tom Yezbak he interviewed and was hired as vice president and manager of the fastest growing branch of PNC Bank in its history. This was fun, and all those he worked with were key to the success of this branch.
Robert was urged to run for city council at age 28 by Harry King Sr. and was successful in this venture. He served as councilman for six years before being encouraged to run for mayor by then Mayor Eugene Fike and councilman Dufour and James Stewart. Robert held the mayor's position for eight years and then decided, at the urging of Bob Nichols and other friends, to run for county commissioner. He was commissioner for four years then lost the second run by 30 votes. Robert did not want to give up so he had a successful run at jury commissioner before again winning a second four years as county commissioner. He continued working at PNC Bank until retirement dealing with the workers and public and often missed this after retirement.
Retirement years were spent with many good friends and good times. He'll really miss those days and many trips to Vegas and golfing.
Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Mary E. Jones.
He is survived by his sons, Scott Jones and stepson Lee Broadwater and wife Julie of Florida; sister Cholly Teichert; and many cousins.
He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Marti R. Jones; and a son, Robbie Jones III, who put a major hurt in his life. Robert never got over those two kids. Also a friend and brother-in-law, Ed Teichert.
Robert was a member of American Legion N.U. Veterans, 651 FTAM, BPO Elks 370, Valley Sportsman's Club, Fayette County Dev. Council, Fay Penn Board Chamber of Commerce, Lions Club and Polish Club.
Per his request, there will be no viewing or services. Remember the good times and keep laughing and take care of those who are in need. Robert bids a farewell to all, especially his close friends.
All arrangements are under the direction of the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.