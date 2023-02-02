New Salem
Robert Joseph Glad Jr., 39, of New Salem, passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023, in UPMC Mercy Hospital.
Robert was born June 30, 1983, in Uniontown, a son of Robert J. Glad Sr. and Donna Turnbull Glad.
Robert loved the Pittsburgh Steelers, his car, and his job as an Uber driver.
In addition to his parents, Robert is survived by his children, Piper Glad of North Carolina and Robert Joseph Glad III of New Salem, siblings, Debbie Morrow and husband Les of Uniontown, Amy Smith and husband Michael of California, and Allison Hill and husband Dan of Brownsville; nieces and nephews, Peyton Jacobs and fiance Zach Bashour, Hayley Burnsworth, Kendal Burnsworth, K.J. Burnsworth and Anya Hill; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Arrangements are under the direction of the DeGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Dolfi Chapel, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, Stacey A. Dolfi, funeral director.
Interment is private.
