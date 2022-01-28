Perryopolis
Robert Joseph Rathway, 81, formerly of Perryopolis, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.
A son of the late Joseph and Mary Sofranko Rathway, he was born in Perryopolis, on December 13, 1940.
Robert was the owner of Robert Rathway Trucking Company of Perryopolis since 1962, retiring in 2017.
He was a devoted member of St. Anne Parish in Rostraver and was a charter member of the Fayette City-Washington Township Lion's Club. Robert loved getting on his tractor and being in his garage.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Madonna Flanigan Rathway; four daughters and sons-in-law, Cheryl and Frankie Sefchok of Perryopolis, Kimberly Bitonti of Rostraver, Renee and Howard Hughes of Spain, and Caroline and Scott Young of Rostraver; eight grandchildren, Ashley Sefchok of Miami, Fla., Mackenzie Sefchok of Perryopolis, Christina (Neil) Armstrong of Deerfield Beach, Fla., Giovanna (Charles) Manack of Lake Worth, Fla., Roman Reinke of Crawford, Colo., Nicholas Reinke of Madison, Wis., Jessica Young of Carlsbad, Calif., and Justin Young of Rostraver; a brother and sister-in-law, Raymond and Linda Rathway of Perryopolis; a son-in-law, David Bitonti of Rostraver; and his first great-grandson, River Armstrong, 'on the way.'
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Rathway; and a brother and sister-in-law, Dr. Joseph Rathway, III. and Karina Rathway.
There will be no public visitation or funeral services.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 700 Broad Avenue, Belle Vernon.
724-929-5300.
